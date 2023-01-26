Mohmand Dam likely to be completed in 2026

LAHORE:Wapda Chairman Engineer Lt-Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani was briefed during his visit to under-construction Mohmand Dam Project that the diversion system is scheduled for completion in November this year, while the project is likely to be completed in 2026.

During his visit to the project on Wednesday, the Chairman reviewed construction work on different sites, which included re-regulation pond, main dam, spillway, diversion tunnels, access tunnel, power intake, power house, switch yard and irrigation system etc. He urged upon the project management to strictly adhere to the specifications laid down for construction of the project.

Reviewing the pre and post-flood situations, the Chairman was of the view that concerted efforts are needed to complete this mega project in accordance with the timelines. Wapda’s project management, the Consultants and the Contractor will have to work pro-actively in this regard, he further said.

Later, GM and PD, Mohmand Dam Project, flanked by the Consultants and the Contractor, gave a run down of progress on the project. It was briefed that most of the damages, caused to the diversion system by the devastating flood last summer, were got repaired till December last.

At present, the construction work is progressing ahead on all 11 sites of the project, day and night on the sites where feasible. Wapda is constructing Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project on River Swat, upstream of Munda Headworks in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Mohmand Dam is a multi-purpose project. On completion, it will store 1.2 MAF of water and help mitigate floods in Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera. Besides supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land, it will also irrigate 18,237 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda. Installed generation capacity of Mohmand Dam is 800 MW. It will contribute 2.86 billion units of low-cost and environment friendly hydel electricity per annum to the National Grid.

The project will also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose. Estimated annual benefits of the Project stands at Rs51.6 billion. A sum of Rs4.5 billion has been earmarked for Confidence Building Measures (CBM) in the project area for socio-economic development of the locals.