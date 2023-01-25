Naval chief calls on Sindh governor

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Tuesday.

The professional capabilities of Pakistan Navy, its importance in the national defence, role of Pakistan Navy in the protection of country’s coastal areas and other issues of mutual interests were discussed.

The governor said the Pakistan Navy had importance among the navies of the world. While lauding the capabilities of Pakistan Navy, he said that the navy had professional approach. He said the Pakistan Navy, besides protection of coastal areas, was also playing its role in controlling smuggling.