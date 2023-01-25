 
close
Wednesday January 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Seminar on ‘Occupational Health, Safety'

By Our Correspondent
January 25, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Institute of Social & Cultural Studies (ISCS) Department of Public Health in collaboration with the Workplace Health Promotion Community (WHPC) organised a seminar on ‘Occupational Health and Safety related to oil and gas sector’. On this occasion, Asim Mushtaq, OSH expert from Pakistan Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited, enlightened the students on various aspects of OSH.

Comments