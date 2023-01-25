 
close
Wednesday January 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Zahid Zaman assumes charge of CS

By Our Correspondent
January 25, 2023

LAHORE:Newly-appointed Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman assumed charge

of his office here Tuesday.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman belongs to the 24th Common of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and has vast experience in the field of administration. Prior to his posting as the chief secretary, he was serving as Senior Member Board of Revenue.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman has held key positions in different departments, including Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare, and Lahore Development Authority Director-General.

Comments