SECP holds ESG symposium

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has held an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) symposium to promote discussions on ESG practices and facilitate sustainable investment, a statement said on Tuesday.

The symposium was a full day event attracting dynamic representation from the private sector presenting their success stories, high level plenary discussion with key institutions, and working session with key stakeholders providing aspirations and pledges for strengthening ESG ecosystem, according to SECP.

Speaking on the occasion, SECP chairman Akif Saeed emphasised that there was a need for consolidated, inclusive, and concentrated efforts towards sustainable ecosystem. In that regard, he added, ESG regulatory roadmap was the first step in setting momentum for achieving key milestones and aspiration.

“There is need for tangible milestones to be achieved through an inclusive approach to embrace ESG best practices for sustainable capital markets,” Saeed said.

Sharmeela Rasool, country representative at UN Women Pakistan, emphasised significance of women’s economic empowerment principles leading to inclusive economic growth and need for benchmarking best practices.

Musarat Jabeen, SECP executive director, said ESG considerations were gaining traction as investors and companies seek long term value and alignment with sustainability and climate-related objectives.