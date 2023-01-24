PM greets Punjab’s caretaker CM

PM Shehbaz photographed on September 27, 2022. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended felicitations to Mohsin Naqvi on his appointment as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

The prime minister in a statement welcomed the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and expressed confidence that all requisites for holding a free, fair, and impartial election would be fulfilled.

“As the President of the Muslim League (Nawaz), I welcome the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi and pray that he succeeds in fulfilling this responsibility as per law and constitution,” he said.

The ECP on Sunday appointed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab. A meeting of the ECP presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja picked Naqvi from among four nominees — two from the government and two from the opposition — already received by the ECP.

Two candidates were nominated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and allies, and as many by the coalition government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PMLQ), led by former chief minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.

The ECP finalised the name of Mohsin Naqvi after keenly observing and discussing the profiles, performances, and other details of the four nominees, namely Mohsin Naqvi, Ahad Cheema, Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and Naveed Cheema.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the real problem of Imran Khan is this Mohsin Naqvi has not been appointed through sorcery or amulet but his appointment has been made as per law and constitution.

“We appreciate Election Commission decision,” she said, adding Buzdar like coward man has not been imposed this time. Plunderers of Punjab listen this time election will be held and not selection will be made, she remarked.