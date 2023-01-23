 
Monday January 23, 2023
National

PTI to stage protests over Mohsin Naqvi's appointment as Punjab interim CM

Party chief vows he will not accept a "corrupt" person in such a high-ranking office

By Web Desk
January 23, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Screengrab via YouTube/PTI
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday announced staging protests across the country against the appointment of media mogul Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab's interim chief minister.

More to follow... 