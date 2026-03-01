'SNL's strongly reacts to BAFTA's racial slur with Tourette’s sketch

Saturday Night Live (SNL) responded to the shocking incident that happened at the 2026 BAFTA Flim Awards in its Tourette’s sketch that might also land it in hit water.

At the 2026 BAFTA Flim Awards on February 23, 2026, Sinners stars Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan went on the stage to present the Best Visual Effects award but the situation took an unexpected turn when a Tourette’s campaigner, John Davidson, fired off an N-word.

BBC and BAFTA faced severe backlash for broadcasting it without editing, which led them to issue an apology.

In its recent episode, SNL’s jook a comedic jab at the neurological disorder in a risk-laden PSA-style skit titled Tourette’s.

It included all controversial celebrities for the sketch, such as Mel Gibson, J.K. Rowling, Armie Hammer, The Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin, Ye, Louis C.K., and Bill Cosby.

All celebrities pretended to be suffering from Tourette’s, sharing the reason behind their problematic actions or comments.

“Not many people know this, but one of the most common side effects of Tourette’s is cannibalism,” said Hammer, played by the episodes’ host, Connor Storrie, who was accused of cannibalistic fantasies, rape, and physical abuse in 2021.

Rowling, played by Ashley Padilla, added that Tourette’s can also be a “years-long obsession with something like trans life and a deep anger that someone who was born with a wand in their pants would want that one removed and replaced with a Horcrux.”

Sarah Sherman depicted Zarin, who was fired from the Real Housewives’ revival series because of her denunciation of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl half-time show performance.

She unveiled, “I suffer from severe longwinded monologue-style Tourette’s, a condition that affects nine out of 10 people on Long Island.”

Long-running SNL standout Kenan Thompson replayed his all-time famous parody of disgraced comedian Cosby, declaring that he experiences “something called the drink Tourette’s.

Notably, Thompson also played Ye, who admitted to suffering from “three different kinds of Tourette’s.”