Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman apprehended on two counts of assault at elite prep school

Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman is embroiled in legal trouble after he reportedly caused trouble at an elite prep school in New Hampshire.

The Concord Police Department (CPD) told PEOPLE that Elijah was taken into custody on Friday, February 27, after a report of an unwanted guest was received.

According to local outlet WMUR, authorities reached St. Paul’s School in Concord at around 6 p.m. local time after being called when an identified individual caused chaos and acted in a hostile, combative, and aggressive manner in the dining hall.

Upon investigation, cops identified the individual as Elijah, whom police apprehended and charged with two counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, and criminal trespassing.

The 49-year-old musician then underwent the booking procedure at the Merrimack County Jail before his release on personal recognizance bail. This agreement obliges him to appear at future court dates and also sets him free from paying any bail.

Per the local outlet, law enforcement authorities are looking into the matter despite Elijah’s no connection to the school.

It is pertinent to mention that Cher’s son’s legal trouble comes after June 2025 when he was taken to a hospital in California as he was "acting erratically.”

Elijah was eventually released after staying under observation for a few days, as reported by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBCSD).