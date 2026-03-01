Austin shooting leaves multiple dead, dozens injured

A tragic mass shooting occurred in the early hours of today in the popular west 6th Street entertainment district of downtown Austin, Texas. The accident resulted in the deaths of three people and left 14 others injured. One suspect was later fatally shot by police at a hospital. Due to the gravity of the situation, three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while 14 were transported to area hospitals.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said officers working the nearby East 6th Street entertainment corridor immediately responded to the scene.

In this connection, Davis said: “Officers immediately transitioned over East 6th to West 6th Street and were faced with the individual with a gun.”

Law enforcement partners are also involved in the investigation, and processing the scene will take several hours. More information is expected throughout the day as investigations continue.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released. In addition, authorities have asked the public to avoid the affected area. Police officials urged people to stay away to ensure public safety as the investigation continues.