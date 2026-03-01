Prince William 'frustrated' by delay in major move against Andrew

Prince William wanted the process instigated in the autumn

Prince William is said to be “frustrated” by the delay in axing former Duke of York Andrew from line of succession.

According to a report by royal expert Roya Nikkhah for the Sunday Times, “The Prince of Wales wanted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor removed from the line of succession last year.”

She further claimed William is “frustrated” by the delay in axing Andrew and government sources say it may now take “years.”

About Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Andrew, the royal expert claims, “It can also be revealed that no decision has been made yet on whether to also remove Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie from the line of succession.”

Andrew remains eighth-in-line to the throne, Beatrice is ninth and Eugenie is twelfth-in-line.

However, the expert said, “Sources say options remain open”.

The Prince of Wales, also wanted the process instigated in the autumn when Andrew’s titles were stripped and has privately expressed frustration the issue was not resolved at the time.

Prince William and Kate Middleton spokesperson, following the recent release of the Epstein files in the US, had issued a statement which reads, “I can confirm that the prince and princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

The future king is ‘anxious’ about the impact of his uncle Andrew’s scandal on the monarchy and the implications for his reign.