Dua Lipa stuns everyone on and off stage at 2026 BRIT Awards

Dua Lipa unwinds herself with a childhood friend at the 2026 BRIT Awards afterparty

Dua Lipa, who is known for her glamorous style and power-packed performance, stole the limelight at the 2026 BRIT Awards, where she rocked on the stage with producer Mark Ronson.



However, when the curtains fell on the award show, the musician turned to its afterparty, organized by Warner Music & Hennessey.

There, according to a report in the Daily Mail, she partied hard. But the Levitating hitmaker was not alone. Her childhood friend Sarah Lysander was with her.

Together, they let their hair down in the boozy bash among several stars of the industry. Several selfies of them were shared on the internet, giving fans a look into the fun they had.

In addition to unwinding night at the afterparty, her relationship with fiancé Callum Turner is like her career is going strong.

Despite having to maintain long-distance relationships due to their work commitment, the actress offered to share her view on it on her site, Service 95, “I'll start by saying this: it does get easier with time, but it never stops being hard.”

“Being far away from your family is tough. It's not just the big occasions you miss; it's the build-up of small moments that can leave you feeling out of sync with each other,” she shared.

The musician also added, "Yes, relationships do change with distance, but love doesn't.”

“If anything, it can feel even stronger when you don't get to see each other all the time,” Lipa concluded.