Beatrice, Eugenie now face Andrew, Sarah's ‘nightmares’: 'They're hugely conflicted'

Beatrice, Eugenie come face to face with the ‘nightmares’ Andrew, Sarah that have realized

Amid the influx of media attention, Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie have made two very distinct decisions, it appears. One of which involves breaking cover which Princess Eugenie was seen doing just this week, and the other follows what has been observed from Princess Beatrice’s camp and that is to lay low.

However the ‘heat by association’ angle seems to be ever-ready to pounce because as former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has put it to The Mirror, the sisters are most definitely still “reeling” as seems to remain the case.

In her eyes the sisters are now paparazzi prey and they must feel spied on whenever they decide to venture out.” She added too before referencing Princess Eugenie’s public outing and said, “it was brave of her to do so. Both women must be under enormous pressure and their feelings hugely conflicted.”

That too considering the fact that, in the case of public opinion their parents have already been deemed ‘liars’.

Near the end she also shifted some of the blame towards Andrew and Fergie and said, “it would have been responsible and thoughtful of their parents to warn them about what might be revealed in the Epstein files” but “the trouble is neither Andrew nor Sarah knew what was going to be uncovered. So “their worst nightmares must by now have been realized,” Ms Bond added in her concluding remarks.