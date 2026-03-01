BLACKPINK's Rose makes K-pop's history with major win

Already riding high on the success of APT. BLACKPINK's Rose turned the track's massive popularity into a groundbreaking achievement.

Rose has become the first K-pop artist to win at the Brits Award.

The singer won the International Song of the Year award on Saturday, February 28 at the 46th Brit Awards.

While accepting the award, Rose took a moment and gave a shout-out to her BLACKPINK members. She said, "Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa, I love you guys so much. Thank you for always inspiring me."

Furthermore, Rose also gave a shout out to Bruno Mars, with whom she collaborated on the track. "Bruno, I'm receiving this award on behalf of the both of us. Thank you so much for everything for being my biggest mentor and best friend," the singer said.

It is pertinent to mention that released in October 2024, APT. is a pre-released track from Rose's first studio album, rosie.

Before Rose, no K-pop artist has ever won a Brit Award. Although, BRS received nominations for International Group of the Year in 2021 and 2022, meanwhile, BLACKPINK in 2023.

On the other hand, the achievement comes as BLACKPINK recently released their third mini album Deadline on Friday.