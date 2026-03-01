The Pope breaks his silence on Iran attacks: Breaking

The Pope, Leo XIV has just issued his first public message to US President Donald Trump regarding the ongoing disputes in Iran.

For those unversed it comes straight from the Vatican, this Sunday and shows him as saying, “I am following with deep concern what is happening in the Middle East and in Iran during this tumultuous time.”

According to the Daily Mail he’s’ also said, “stability and peace are not achieved through mutual threats, nor through the use of weapons, which sow destruction, suffering, and death, but only through reasonable, sincere, and responsible dialogue.”

For those still unversed with the issue at hand, Iran is currently facing a time of instability since the assignation of their Supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Its not only prompted retaliation against those responsible but has seen the damage reach places like Qatar, and Dubai as well.