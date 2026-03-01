Meghan Markle friends break silence as Duchess plan to return to UK

Meghan feels “vindicated,”

The friends of Meghan Markle have spoken out amid plans of the Duchess to return to UK with Prince Harry for Invictus Games event in July this year.

The friends of Meghan told royal expert Rob Shuter that the Duchess is newly energized about returning to Britain in 2026 alongside Harry and that the recent royal turmoil has only strengthened her resolve.

Meghan feels “vindicated,” the insider said and added, “There’s a sense of, ‘We tried to tell you.’”

The close confidant further said while the trip is expected to center around events tied to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, those close to Meghan say this visit is about more than charity.

A friend discloses, “She wants to show the British public what they threw away. It’s not anger — it’s confidence.”

The expert, citing the sources, claimed Meghan is already working with top stylists and designers to curate what one insider calls “the best wardrobe ever seen on a British royal.”

About the stay in UK, the spy said after researching hotels in Birmingham, Meghan and Harry have decided to stay at a private home instead — prioritizing comfort and control.

“Security remains a sticking point,” but insiders told Rob planning is moving forward.

“She’s not going back quietly,” the source adds. “If she returns, it will be on her terms.”