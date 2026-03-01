US on high alert after overnight joint-military strikes on Iran: FBI

Law enforcement agencies across the United States have moved to a heightened state of alert after coordinated US-Israeli strikes on targets in Iran overnight.

Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said the bureau is 'fully engaged on the situation overseas' and has instructed counterterrorism and intelligence teams to remain on high alert, according to Tampa Free Press.

The response follows the military operation, referred to as Operation Epic Fury, and includes a nationwide mobilisation of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Patel said teams are working across the country to 'address and disrupt any potential threats to the homeland'.

Security measures have also been stepped up by the United States Secret Service, which said it is closely monitoring developments in Iran while coordinating with federal and local partners.

Major city police departments are taking similar precautions. The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia said there are currently 'no known threats to D.C.' but officers are ready to increase their presence if necessary.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department has begun boosting patrols at sensitive locations across the city.

In a post on X, the department said it was acting out of 'an abundance of caution', with extra officers deployed around diplomatic, cultural and religious sites.