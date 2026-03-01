SpaceX launches 25 Starlink Satellites on its Falcon 9 booster from the West Coast

SpaceX is all set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket early Sunday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, aiming to continue its aggressive 2026 cadence by successfully deploying 25 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit (LEO). This mission underscores the capabilities that SpaceX holds throughout the year.

The Falcon 9 rocket was positioned to carry another batch of satellites for the company’s Starlink internet service. Liftoff of the Starlink 17-23 mission from Space Launch Complex 4 East occurred at 2:10:39 a.m. PST (5:10:39 a.m.EST/10:09:39 UTC). The rocket, carrying 25 Starlink V2 Mini satellites, took off from the launch site in central California.

Falcon 9 booster B1082 is remarkably making its 20th flight since its inaugural flight in January 2024. It previously launched the USSF-62, OneWeb Launch 20 and NROL-145 missions, plus 15 Starlink deliveries. The booster landed on the drone ship positioned in the Pacific Ocean, just over eight minutes after leaving the launch pad. In addition, 25 satellites were positioned on the second stage for deployment a little over an hour into the flight.