Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reach a crossroads: ‘You could lose everything’

The possibility that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make it in Hollywood without the might of the monarchy behind them has just been broken down by PR guru Mayah Riaz who has a few choice thoughts.

In her breakdown she sat with The Mirror and explained the lack of any prospects in this regard, that too given the couple’s past with the media, as well as their respective families, the Windsor’s and the Markle’s.

In her eyes without that framework the couple is competing in a very crowded celebrity marketplace and what makes matters worse is that “in today's world, star power alone is not enough. You need a clear lane and a compelling reason for people to keep watching.”

While in her claim, she did admit their standing ensures they are still globally recognised, and that in itself is a powerful asset. But “relevance today is not about titles. It is about consistency, credibility and connection,” she noted.

“In terms of the Andrew scandal creating space for them, I think that was always a risky assumption. Controversy within the royal family does not automatically translate into opportunity for those outside it. If anything, what we see is that the public often rallies around stability in turbulent moments.”

“When Harry and Meghan stepped away, the narrative was service, impact and freedom from royal constraint. If the public now sees curated kitchens and lifestyle branding front and centre, it can feel like a pivot rather than an evolution.”

“Whether that is fair or not, audiences are quick to question authenticity as they ask whether what they are seeing is about impact or influence? If they linger on that question then their interest naturally softens.”

This is why, near the end she pointed out how “ultimately, they are at a crossroads.” For one they can either consider global philanthropy that has a measurable impact, or “fully embrace lifestyle entrepreneurship and own it unapologetically” one that pokes through her As Ever efforts.

Regardless of which though, one thing is for sure and that’s “sitting between the two is what I think creates the confusion. And in the current media climate, confusion is the quickest route to indifference,” she said before signing off.