Noel Gallagher gives shut-up call to critics after receiving BRIT Award

Noel Gallagher responded in an unusual way after receiving the Songwriter of the Year award at the 2026 BRIT Awards.

The band member of Oasis and brother of Liam Gallagher was given the award considering the fact that he has not yet dropped any new music in more than a year.

In January of this year, nominations were announced, which raised many concerns and Noel also showed his surprise by saying, “I haven't actually written a song in two years.”

Sharing his disbelief, he said, “I'm not sure how I've got away with that one, but I'll take it.”

While touching on the same topic on TalkSport, the Live Forever crooner guessed that the BRITs decision to nominate him might have been primarily influenced by the success he has achieved, as there are hardly any sole songwriters left.

Noel quipped, “I mean, we sold a million records last year, didn't even get off the couch.”

“I'm not sure there's a songwriter that can match that, but you know, if anybody's got a problem with it, meet me there. We'll have it out on the red carpet,” he stated with an open challenge.

It is pertinent to mention that the BRIT Awards also revealed that Noel was nominated and presented the award because of “defining moments in history” of music and how he has “continued to influence and shape the musical landscape today.”