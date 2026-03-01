Noel Gallagher gives shut-up call to critics after receiving BRIT Award
Noel Gallagher responds to criticism after receiving the Songwriter of the Year award at the 2026 BRIT Awards
Noel Gallagher responded in an unusual way after receiving the Songwriter of the Year award at the 2026 BRIT Awards.
The band member of Oasis and brother of Liam Gallagher was given the award considering the fact that he has not yet dropped any new music in more than a year.
In January of this year, nominations were announced, which raised many concerns and Noel also showed his surprise by saying, “I haven't actually written a song in two years.”
Sharing his disbelief, he said, “I'm not sure how I've got away with that one, but I'll take it.”
While touching on the same topic on TalkSport, the Live Forever crooner guessed that the BRITs decision to nominate him might have been primarily influenced by the success he has achieved, as there are hardly any sole songwriters left.
Noel quipped, “I mean, we sold a million records last year, didn't even get off the couch.”
“I'm not sure there's a songwriter that can match that, but you know, if anybody's got a problem with it, meet me there. We'll have it out on the red carpet,” he stated with an open challenge.
It is pertinent to mention that the BRIT Awards also revealed that Noel was nominated and presented the award because of “defining moments in history” of music and how he has “continued to influence and shape the musical landscape today.”
-
Bridgerton’s Michelle Mao on facing backlash as season four antagonist
-
Shia LaBeouf makes bold claim about homosexuals in first interview after Mardi Gras arrest
-
Ben Affleck focused on 'real prize,' stability after Jennifer Garner speaks about co parenting mechanics
-
Luke Grimes reveals hilarious reason his baby can't stop laughing at him
-
Ethan Hawke reflects on Hollywood success as fifth Oscar nomination arrives
-
Tom Cruise feeling down in the dumps post a series of failed romances: Report
-
'Bridgerton' star Luke Thompson gets honest about season five
-
Tig Notaro reflects on Oscar nod for 'Come See Me in the Good Light': 'I was sleeping'