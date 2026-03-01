Nvidia teams up with telecom firms for AI driven 6G

Nvidia Corp., the world’s most valuable chipmaker, is working together with telecommunications companies including Nokia Oyj, SoftBank Group Corp., and T-Mobile US Inc. to develop 6G networks that will cater to artificial intelligence.

The partnership aims to ensure that the networks are ready to accommodate devices and AI applications in the future, as it seeks to overcome the shortcomings of the current 5G networks. It will ensure intelligent routing of the traffic.

The shift to 6G comes as devices become more numerous and their requirements more complex. Nvidia Corp., Telecommunications Business Head, Ronnie Vasishta said, “The networks of today simply aren’t ready for the use cases of tomorrow.

In the age of AI, everything is going to change. “Networks will deliver intelligence, not just to humans on their phones, but to machines.”

The AI networks will be able to handle hundreds of thousands of times more traffic than the existing networks to develop applications like self-driving cars and robots and other physical AI.

If AI networks are not developed, Nvidia says the development of these technologies may not be possible.

Nvidia is pushing for the development of open networks in which the radios are controlled through software running on general-purpose computers. AI software will manage traffic dynamically, responding to rapid changes in patterns and priorities. Vasishta added that this approach could foster innovation and help new telecom startups emerge, saying, “This will be how a new telecom unicorn is born.”