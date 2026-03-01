Expert reveals what makes investigations hard in search of Savannah Guthrie mother Nancy: 'Silent witness'

"So the same thing that makes investigations hard make it hard for criminals to clean up.”

An expert has revealed key patterns in search of Nancy, the mother of US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy was abducted on February 1, 2026 and the search is continuing by the investigators.

However, authorities have said little about digital evidence in the case.

Commenting on it, Heather Barnhart, a digital forensics expert with the SANS Institute and Cellebrite, has said: “People forget how much their data spreads across devices. So the same thing that makes investigations hard make it hard for criminals to clean up.”

According to NBC News, Barnhart has helped investigate the University of Idaho murders, for which Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences.

However, Barnhart is not involved in the Nancy investigation.

Barnhart continued, “Your phone is the silent witness to your life. It knows everything you do. So forming those patterns and then looking for any anomaly of someone trying to hide their digital footprint is key here.”

Also, the outlet quoted a former police chief in Salt Lake City, as saying that physical evidence is far from the only thing that can crack a case.

He said, “Let’s really start combing every other bit of information that exists out there in the world.”

The former police officer went on saying investigators could use artificial intelligence to track social media leads because “most of the time, people involved in this leave some sort of social media trail.”