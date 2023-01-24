 
January 24, 2023
National

CM’s principal secy transferred

By Our Correspondent
January 24, 2023

LAHORE: Muhammad Khan Bhatti, presently posted as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab on deputation basis, has been transferred and directed to report his parent department Punjab Assembly. In this regard, Services and General Administration Department has issued the notification on Monday.

