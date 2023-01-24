CM’s principal secy transferred

LAHORE: Muhammad Khan Bhatti, presently posted as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab on deputation basis, has been transferred and directed to report his parent department Punjab Assembly. In this regard, Services and General Administration Department has issued the notification on Monday.
