Two die in fire incidents

LAHORE: A 60-year-old woman and a one-year-old girl died while another received burns in separate fire incidents in the City on Monday. Rescue 1122 fire service controlled the fire and shifted the victims to hospital.

In the first incident, fire erupted in a house near Kalma Chowk. Two minors identified as Emaan Babar, 1, and Abdul Rehman, 5, received burns. They were rushed to hospital where Emaan died while her brother Abdul Rehman, 5, is under treatment.

In another incident, in Burki, a 60-year-old woman received burns when fire erupted in a house in Gawaha village. She was rushed to hospital where she died.

ARRESTED FOR HARASSING STEP-DAUGHTER: A suspect involved in sexually harassment of his 12-year-old step-daughter was arrested by Chowki Super Town police.

The wife of the suspect Arsalan Zafar had registered a complaint to police against him. The suspect had lured her to a room and conducted indecent activities. When the victim’s mother came to know about it, she alerted police. Police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

STUDENT TORTURED: A university student was tortured in the Raiwind area. The victim Rana Samiullah registered a complaint before police that he was a student. The suspects Billo Khokhar, Faizan and others intercepted him at his university gate and harassed him. They were carrying clubs and weapons, tortured him over a minor issue of exchange of words. He suffered head injuries.