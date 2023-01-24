PTM leaders, supporters booked for raising slogans against state institutions

Police on Monday registered a case against seven Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders and hundreds of supporters for allegedly raising slogans against state institutions during a protest in Karachi.
The case was registered at the Artillery Maidan police station on the complaint of the state under sections 153 and 131 of the Pakistan Penal Code. In the FIR, the complainant stated that on January 20, PTM leaders Noorullah Tareen, Qazi Tahir, Sarwar Kakar, Waheedullah, Shahzaib Khan, Rehman Babar and Shafiq, along with 700 to 800 people, gathered outside the Karachi Press Club for staging a protest.
During the address to the participants, Qazi Tahir and Noorullah Tareen suddenly started speeches against state institutions and also waved flags of another country and escaped, said the complainant.
