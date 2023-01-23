Over 100 students donate blood in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: More than 100 students donated blood at a blood camp organised by the Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital here on Sunday.

The aim and objective of setting up the blood camps is to save the lives of children affected by the diseases. Managing Director of the ICMS College System, Charsadda Hamdullah Jan and Principal Prof Abdul Ghani were also present at the event. On the occasion, students were informed about the diseases of thalassemia and hemophilia and the importance of blood donation and it was stated that the number of patients registered in Hamza Foundation stood at 1442.

The children affected by thalassemia need healthy blood every 15 days and to save the lives of children, all sections of society should come forward and play their role. The students were told that after regular screening and check-up of blood donors in Hamza Foundation, safe blood transfusion was being ensured through modern machinery to the needy patients.