Over Rs213m airport customs revenue collected

LAHORE: The Collectorate Customs of Allama Iqbal International Airport Traffic Lahore has surpassed the customs revenue target of July 2022 to February 2023 by a wide margin

amid sluggish business activities owing to a ban on import.

Sara Batool, Deputy Collector of the Collectorate of Customs of Allama Iqbal International Airport Traffic, said the Collectorate collected Rs213.612 million while the target was less. She said that this was a huge percent surplus as compared to the assigned revenue target.

She added that 845 cases were made during this period and Rs213.612 million were deposited to national exchequer. She explained that the collectorate has made 845 seizure cases having value of Rs213.612 million on the account of many violations.

Talking to The News, Sara Batool, the Deputy Collector of the Collectorate of Custom of Allama Iqbal International Airport Traffic, said 524mobile phones worth Rs78,422,500, 1,871 bottles of liquor worth Rs 462,300. She shared that three cases of gold worth of Rs2,420,833 were made during this period.

She told The News that 13 cases of Pak currency worth of Rs559,500 were also made. According to her, 8 cases of foreign currency worth of Rs27, 528,892 were made during this time period.

The Collector said that the revenue target was achieved due to excellent administrative measures such as post release audit, correct valuation, finalisation of provisional assessment and automation in assessment of mobile phones taken by the department.