Former PMLN MNA joins PTI

Former PMLN MNA Pir Amin Al-Hasnaat Shah. Facebook

LAHORE: Former PMLN MNA Pir Amin Al-Hasnaat Shah has joined the PTI along with his companions.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday along with his colleagues and , including PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ch Fawad Hussain and Asad Umar, Hasnaat said his joining would strengthen the PTI in Sargodha. He claimed that the PML-N had been politically wiped out in Punjab, while his inclusion into the PTI would prove to be death knell of the PMLN.

The PTI leaders, on the occasion, said they had won over an important PMLN politician. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he had a long spiritual relationship with Hasnaat, adding that with his inclusion, the PTI would become stronger in Sargodha. He said the Constitution said elections must be held within 90 days of dissolution of assemblies. “Two assemblies were dissolved and not holding elections within 90 days would be a violation of the Constitution.”

He further said even members of the National Assembly had resigned and 64 per cent seats were vacant and, therefore, immediate elections were the only option left for the country. Those who are an obstacle to elections are pushing the already-suffering economy towards a more critical state.

Fawad and Asad said Hasnaat was welcome in the PTI. With this decision, the PML-N has practically ended in Sargodha.

They said NA Speaker Raja Pervez Asharaf has been running away from meeting the opposition members and whenever they went to him, he disappeared from his chamber through a secret tunnel. They said the PTI would take advice from Hasnaat.

Hasnaat said he had spent five years with Asad Umar in the assembly and always found him talking logically. He said Qureshi was like an elder of his family.