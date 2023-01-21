PML-N's Pir Aminul Hasnat joins PTI

PTI senior leader Shah Mahmood Quershi (right) sitting next to the PML-N dissident leader Hasnat during a press conference on January 21, 2023. — YouTube/@fawadchaudhry

In a knock-back to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), a central leader of the party, Pir Muhammad Aminul Hasnat Shah, announced Saturday that he was joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Sitting next to PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry and PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a press conference, Hasnat made the announcement of joining the PTI in high spirits.

While explaining the reason for switching to PTI, during the conference in Sargodha, Hasnat rather enigmatically said, “as time passes, new information comes to light.”

He then thanked the PTI senior leaders, especially, Qureshi whom he referred to as a “leader” in his family while lavishing heavy praise on him. Hasnat also prayed that he continues to have good experiences in politics.

While addressing the press conference, Quershi returned the adulation by praising Hasnat’s experience as a politician and a spiritual leader.

The PTI senior said that he had a "long-standing spiritual relationship" with Hasnat, and his joining PTI would make the party stronger in Sargodha.

Moreover, Chaudhry too spoke at the occasion, expressing gratitude to Hasnat for his decision. The former minister claimed that Hasnat and his family have great influence in Sargodha, Rawalpindi Division, and various other parts of the country.

Chaudhry, along with Umar, expressed great adoration for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, hailing him as a “true Muslim” and greatest devote. “There is no one who is more devoted than Khan.”

They both also reiterated that the joining of the PML-N’s central leader to PTI was very important for the party.

These developments come soon after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. With the by-elections to be held within 90 days of the dissolution, the addition of a strong PML-N member who is also a religious leader is likely to boost PTI’s endeavours for the by-election.

Previously, talking to a private TV channel late on January 13, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N was prepared for polls in Punjab within 90 days and claimed that the party would succeed in the provincial assembly elections.

It must be noted that Hasnat was elected Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Constituency NA-64 Sargodha, and has served as part of the cabinets during the premiership of both Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.



