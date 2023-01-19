Federal govt to go in 10-15 days: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said his party will contest elections on all 33 vacant National Assembly seats and Imran will be the sole candidate.

Fawad said this in a brief statement on his Twitter handle. National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Tuesday accepted the resignations of 35 PTI lawmakers after Imran hinted at getting back to the parliament.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Fawad said they will get rid of the federal government within 10 to 15 days. He said as per law the opposition leader will come from a party having the majority of the members.

“The slots of the opposition leader, PAC chairman and parliamentary leader should be given to the PTI. We had been insisting on acceptance of our resignations for a long. Now it is better for the country should move ahead towards the general election. The elections are going to be held on 500 out of 800 seats,” Fawad said, local media reports.

He said the PDM government had taken ridiculous decisions and had been outmanoeuvred by the PTI. “We want to head towards the general election. The strategy is very clear. The president still can ask the prime minister to seek a vote of confidence,” he added. Fawad said the genie had come out of the bottle and the PDM could not control it.