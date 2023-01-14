Nawaz directs PML-N to prepare with 'full force' for Punjab elections

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addresses his supporters in this undated photograph. — AFP/File

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Saturday directed the party's leadership to prepare for elections in Punjab and establish a parliamentary board.

According to a statement from Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, the PML-N elder made these remarks in a consultation meeting of the party in London.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, and other leaders of the ruling party also attended the meeting in person and via video link, according to sources.

Nawaz also instructed the party to establish a parliamentary board, according to Aurangzeb, and directed all workers to "go ahead with full passion, confidence, and full preparation and strength".

"InshAllah, the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-N will be Nawaz Sharif.”

In the meeting, the senior PML-N leaders were instructed to mobilise workers throughout Punjab, sources said. "Our candidates should actively participate in the election,” said Nawaz.

During the session, the sources said, it was also decided that people would be informed about the "damage" caused to the country under the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The PML-N supremo has further said that no good can be expected from Khan who has “undemocratic thinking”.

“The corruption that started from Imran Khan’s own house during his tenure will be me made public,” the PML-N chief allegedly said.

Shortly after Nawaz's direction, the Punjab Assembly was dissolved after Governor Baligh Ur Rehman refused to sign on the summary for the legislative's disbandment.

In line with the rules, the provincial elections will now take place within 90 days. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced that the provincial legislative will be dissolved today as well.