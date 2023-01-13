Nawaz Sharif upset with Rana Sanaullah over CM Elahi's trust vote

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif leaves from a property in west London on May 11, 2022. — AFP

Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, Friday expressed displeasure towards Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's attained the vote of confidence on Wednesday, sources told Geo News.

The PML-N head, according to sources close to him, said the party's leaders should have behaved "responsibly". He conveyed his displeasure with the interior minister during telephonic conversations before and after the confidence vote in the Punjab Assembly.

Sanaullah, as per the source, told Nawaz that the party leadership did not want to call for a vote of confidence and had no issue with the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

However, senior members of their Punjab parliamentary party convinced them that the CM would not be able to get the vote of confidence as they were in touch with at least 12 PTI MPAs who would not vote for Parvez, they added.

Sanaullah told Nawaz that the party changed their stance and called for a vote of confidence through Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman on the parliamentary party's assurance.

However, on Wednesday night, the Punjab CM successfully attained a vote of confidence from the assembly.

In response, Nawaz expressed his displeasure over the mishandling of the matter saying the parliamentary leaders should have done concrete work, sources said.

Just a day after attaining the trust of the legislative, CM Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly and forwarded it to the governor.

Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman will decide on Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s advice seeking the dissolution of the provincial legislature today (Friday), sources told Geo News.