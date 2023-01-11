Nawaz, Maryam land in London after concluding Geneva trip

Maryam Nawaz (left) and Nawaz Sharif during a morning walk in London. — Twitter/MaryamNSharif

LONDON: Former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, have returned to London after spending a week in Switzerland.

Nawaz, the PML-N supremo, and Maryam landed in London late on Tuesday night with other family members.

They also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Swiss capital of Geneva, sources said, where the premier attended the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

Multilateral and bilateral donors pledged more than $10bn for the rehabilitation of Pakistan's flood affectees at the conference, co-hosted by United Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

A Sharif family source said that the newly-appointed senior vice-president and chief organiser will be returning to Pakistan within 10 days from London.

Nawaz and Maryam were accompanied to Geneva by family members and Dr Adnan Khan, the private physician of Nawaz. On the weekend, Dr Khan tweeted that Maryam had undergone throat surgery at a local hospital.

Sources said that both Nawaz and Maryam had their extensive medical appointments booked in the Swiss capital. They also met PM Shehbaz for three hours where the issues related to Punjab and Pakistan's economy were discussed and "decisions were taken".

On November 21 2022, PML-N supremo Nawaz accompanied by his daughter and other family members embarked on a five-nation tour of Europe.

During a 10-day trip, the family would visit different European countries. The family reached a European country last night, the sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam was in London for the past couple of days to spend her time with his father. On October 5 2022, Maryam reached London to reunite with her father Nawaz after three years.