Sharif family returns to London after concluding 10-day Europe trip

Following the conclusion of their Europe tour, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz, returned to London, Geo News reported Wednesday.
The father-daughter duo along with their family members returned from Geneva and landed at Heathrow Airport. They left the British capital for the tour on November 20.
During the 10-day trip, the family was scheduled to visit different European countries.
Sources had said that Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam, Junaid Safdar, and other family members embarked on the trip.
The tour came after Maryam in early October visited London to meet her father.
She travelled to the UK after receiving her passport from the Lahore High Court, which was confiscated for three years in 2019 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
