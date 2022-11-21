Sharif family members embark on five-nation Europe tour: sources

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz celebrates party supremo and father Nawaz Sharif's birthday along with other family members including Junaid Safdar. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: Amid political turmoil in Pakistan, members of the Sharif family, including PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, embarked on a five-nation tour of Europe, Geo News reported Monday citing sources.



Well-informed sources told Geo News that Nawaz and Maryam along with Hussain Nawaz, Junaid Safdar and other family members departed from London to Europe.

The family will visit different European countries during their 10-day trip. Sources added that they reached a European country last night.

To recall, Maryam was in London since past couple of days to spend her time with his father. On October 5, Maryam left for London to reunite with her father Nawaz.

“I cannot wait for the plane to land [in London] and meet my father,” Maryam had said at the airport.

Maryam Nawaz gets emotional

On October 6, Maryam met her father, Nawaz at the Avenfield apartments in London after three years.

Maryam received a rousing welcome from the party workers outside the Avenfield apartments. She thanked the party activists for the welcome. However, she could not talk to the media owing to the rush and stepped inside the building.

The PML-N vice president travelled to the UK after receiving her passport back from the Lahore High Court after the court took her travel document on an application submitted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills Limited case.

The passport was "confiscated" by LHC for more than three years in a case that Maryam termed "was never filed" by NAB.