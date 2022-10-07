After three years Maryam and Nawaz reunite in London

Maryam Nawaz meeting with her father after a gap of three years in London. — Twitter/PMLN

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, PMLN vice president, reunited in London after three years on Thursday.

Late on Thursday evening, Maryam Nawaz arrived at the Avenfield flats with his son Junaid Safdar, Dr Adnan and brother Hassan Nawaz, who had received her at the Heathrow airport. Maryam Nawaz hugged her brother Hussain Nawaz at the steps of Avenfield flats before thanking PMLN supporters who had gathered in large numbers to welcome the PMLN vice president. The party workers danced on drum beats and distributed sweets to celebrate the reunion of Sharif family and Maryam Nawaz’s acquittal in the Avenfield Reference by the Islamabad High Court.

Maryam Nawaz is in London for a month to spend time with her father. They have met each other after 2019. Maryam has met brothers Hassan and Hussain after over four years. There are speculations that Nawaz Sharif may return to Pakistan with Maryam Nawaz.

At the Heathrow airport, PTI supporters gathered at Terminal 3 for protest but Maryam Nawaz left the airport from a different route. A group of PMLN protesters also arrived at the airport where both scuffled with each other. Heathrow airport’s security controlled the situation. Both the sides insulted each other with abusive slurs.

Prior to Maryam’s arrival, Nawaz Sharif thanked supporters outside his office who had gathered to greet Maryam. On Wednesday, Hussain Nawaz said the family looked forward to spending time together. “The last time I met my sister was when she left with Nawaz Sharif for Pakistan, where upon arrival at Lahore airport she was arrested. Since then, we have borne the devastating losses of our mother, our grandmother, but we endured those tragedies apart from each other.

“It was heart wrenching to see Maryam go to jail because of Imran Khan and his government. It is painful for any brother to see his sister go through that. When she arrives, we will talk to each other and share our grief.”