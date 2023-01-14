Nawaz ‘scolds’ Sana: Sana explains position on Punjab CM’s trust vote

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday lambasted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s attainment of vote of confidence, saying that his party leaders should have behaved “responsibly”.

Sources close to the former premier said Nawaz had telephonic contact with Sanaullah before and after the vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly. The minister told Nawaz that the party leadership did not want to call for a vote of confidence and had no issue with the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. However, senior members of their Punjab parliamentary party convinced them that the CM would not be able to get the vote of confidence as they were in touch with at least 12 PTI MPAs who would not vote for Elahi. Sanaullah told Nawaz that the party changed its stance and called for a vote of confidence through Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on the parliamentary party’s assurance.