Punjab now stands purged of plunderers: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Punjab had finally been purged of the “looters” who had “plundered the largest province ruthlessly to fill their own pockets”.
The minister, in a news statement, accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi of robbing the resources of both Punjab and the Federation through their front-persons like Farah Gogi during the last four years.
The residents of Punjab had now fully realised the persons who had purchased diamond rings with the government funds and did nothing for public good. We will now kick the foreign agents, looters and front-persons out of Punjab with the power of vote, she added.
ISLAMABAD:Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting...
ATTOCK: A local court acquitted Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq in...
The Parliament House in Islamabad. — Twitter/NAofPakistanISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has banned the...
DG KHAN: Two persons including one police official were martyred while another got injured after unidentified...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Auditor General of Pakistan to audit the Sindh Textbook Board,...
ABBOTTABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has launched an investigation into the alleged malpractices of the...
Comments