LGH introduces helpline for patients

LAHORE : The administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) by taking patient-friendly initiative has introduced helpline number 0337-7803307 to facilitate and to ensure timely treatment of patients coming to the Emergency Department of LGH and prompt resolution of their complaints.

Principal PGMI Prof Al-Fareed Zafar announced this while talking to the patients and their attendants in LGH Emergency Department on Saturday. MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Focal Person Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Nadia Arshad, Anwar Sultana, Dr Jafar Shah Dr Abdul Aziz and other doctors were present.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar informed that this helpline will be functional 24 hours a day while the DMS of all shifts will be responsible to personally attend every incoming call and take steps to resolve problem of patients so that the citizen facing emergency situation can get immediate relief. Moreover, people can also contact at PTCL landline 042-99268817 to register their query or complaint without any hesitation.

He said that the performance of the administrative doctors of the all shifts will be personally monitored because uninterrupted provision of medical facilities to patients is the primary responsibility of hospitals and as the head of the institution we will leave no stone unturned to fulfill our duty. Principal PGMI directed MS LGH to display the said telephone number prominently at various places of the hospital so that every person can be fully aware about it.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar further said that the introduction of helpline number to redress the complaints in emergencies which will minimize the problems of patients and increase the efficiency of the hospital. He said that there is a dire need to build hospitals on the model of developed countries of the world and ensure better service to the people by using modern technology.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar appealed to the people to only make call on helpline number and as texting/SMS will not be allowed on these numbers. He directed to DMS that before leaving the charge, inform the MS about incoming calls and the duty DMS will be responsible if there is a delay in answering a citizen's call in case of any emergency.