NCA Degree Show begins

LAHORE Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal inaugurated Annual Degree Show of Master of Visual Art Programme of the National College of Arts (NCA) at the Tollinton Block on Saturday.
NCA VC Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri, faculty members, alumni and a large number of students attended the Annual Degree Show exhibition. Murtaza Jafri appreciated the efforts of the students.
