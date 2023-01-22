Canada to repatriate 23 citizens from Syria

MONTREAL: Canada will repatriate twenty-three citizens who have been detained in northeast Syria in camps for family members of Islamic State group fighters, officials and a lawyer said on Saturday.

It would be the largest such repatriation of IS family members yet for Canada, and it comes after the families challenged the government in court, arguing Ottawa was obliged to repatriate the group under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Earlier Friday, the foreign ministry announced its decision to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 infants. And a court later ruled that four men seeking repatriation as part of the group must also be sent back to Canada, said lawyer Barbara Jackman, who is representing one of the men.

“I´ve spoken to the parents and they´re really, really happy,” Jackman said of the court decision, adding that the judge requested that the men be repatriated “as soon as reasonably possible.”