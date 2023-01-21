Sultan welcomes formation of Kashmir panel in Turkish parliament

ANKARA: On the proposal of AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the Turkish parliamentarians of the ruling party have agreed in principle to form a Kashmir Committee and present a resolution in favor of Kashmiris in the Turkish parliament.

The announcement in this regard was made on Friday during an extraordinary meeting between Ali Shahin, a member of Turkey's ruling party, and Barrister Sultan.

The Turkish MP also hosted a dinner at the Parliament House in honor of Barrister Sultan. Later on the AJK president held a detailed meeting with the Turkish MPs at the parliament.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Member of Parliament and Deputy Chairperson AK Party and Chairperson Foreign Affairs Committee Efkan ALA, Ahmet Yildiz, Ephif Demir Kiran, Fevezi Sanverdi, Memet Aslan and Ibrahim Anoor and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry said, "We are very grateful to the ruling party of Turkey, especially Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for openly supporting the Kashmir cause". He expressed hope that the Turkish government would further intensify its efforts to raise the voice in favour of Kashmiri people at every important forum.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, he said since Indian atrocities were on the rise, there was a urgent need to galvanize international support to seek an immediate end to the vicious cycle of violence and continued bloodshed in the region.