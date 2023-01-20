 
close
Friday January 20, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

ANP to mark Bacha Khan Week from today

By APP
January 20, 2023

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) would observe Bacha Khan Week from January 20, the inaugural ceremony would be held here at Bacha Khan Markaz.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan would address the inaugural ceremony

Comments