Union week drama contest arranged

Islamabad : In connection to the Combined Union Week Competitions of Model Colleges, an Urdu drama competition was organised at Islamabad Model College for Girls St.25, F-6/2 here on Thursday The topic for the competition was Pakistani comedy Drama.

The chief guest of the function was renowned senior Pakistani actor, Anjum Habibi. The judges of the function were Aneeq ur Rehman and Hassan Jawad Rana who is a communication specialist. Sixteen colleges participated in the drama competition.

The well-executed skits were applauded by all. 1st position was awarded to Sana and Group from IMCG ST 25, F-6/2, and the second prize was awarded to Javeria and group from IMCG Humuk. Muqadass and the group from IMCG Bhara Kahu got the third position. The best actor award was also given to Zarnab Zahra from IMCG F-6/2. IMCG F-6/2 also grabbed the winning trophy.

Along with the drama competition two other competitions, Photography and Flower arrangement competitions were also held at IMCG F-6/2.

The topic for photography was architecture. The competition was judged by Sajjad Haider & Irshad Sheikh.

Thirteen colleges participated in the competition. The first position was achieved by Canon Amanat from IMCG F-6/2. Being the host college the prize was withdrawn in favour of Maheen Maryam from FGCHS F-11/1. The second prize was given to Zainab Zia IMCG Korang Town, and the third position was awarded to Laiba from IMCG I-10/4.

The topic of the Flower Arrangement Competition was foliage arrangement: Free Style Corner Arrangement. Judges for this competition were Atika Khalid, Beena Batool and Hina Fatima. Fourteen colleges Participated in the foliage arrangement competition.

The winners of the completion were, Haleema Abbassi from IMCG F-6/2 1st position, 2nd position achieved by Fizza Zafar from IMCG F7/4 and 3rd position was given to Laraib Rabbani from FGCH F-11/1. Being host college's first position was withdrawn and given to Hamna Kamal from IMCG G-10/2.