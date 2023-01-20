Pindi Stadium to host 11 out of 34 PSL matches

ISLAMABAD: With a total of eleven matches, the Pindi Stadium will be hosting the most number of fixtures during 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that will spring into action from February 13 and will be played at four different venues during a 37-day extravaganza.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to announce the complete schedule of the 8th edition of the PSL today (Friday).

‘The News’ has learnt that a major chunk of the fixtures has been given to Rawalpindi as the city will host eleven matches in total starting from Match 1-11.

The 12-day action at the Pindi Stadium will have one-day break and a day full of thrill and excitement as on that particular day a doubleheader is planned.

“Yes, Pindi Stadium will host the most number of matches during the eighth edition. Out of 34 matches during the PSL 8, host team Islamabad United will be seen in action five times at home ground. There will be a one-day break in between and one match for each day while a doubleheader is also planned in between,” a source said.

He added that the decision to organise a good number of matches at the Pindi Stadium was taken considering the previous experience that saw the spectators turning up in huge numbers during the PSL or international matches including the Test played at the venue.

“The huge crowd at Pindi Stadium has shown unprecedented support for national and international cricket in the recent past. We have decided to organise eleven matches at the venue considering the crowd interest and their overwhelming support for cricket,” he said.

The PSL will kick off with the opening ceremony to be held at the Multan Stadium on February 13.

“A grand opening ceremony has been planned for the occasion. This time around the stress would be more on making the crowd part of the ceremony by keeping them on the toes all the time.”

Though the PCB is yet to unveil the schedule of matches, it is believed that defending champions Lahore Qalandars will take on hosts Multan Sultans in the opening match of the PSL following the conclusion of the opening ceremony.

The final of the eighth edition of the event will be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 19 followed by a closing ceremony.

The PSL held last year was confined to Lahore and Karachi only due to Covid-related complications which required lesser movement for the players, support staff, and officials.