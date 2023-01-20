Four suffer burns in Liaquatabad workshop fire

Four people suffered burn injuries and three others fell unconscious after a fire broke out at a school bag-making workshop in Liaquatabad on Thursday. According to the fire brigade spokesman, three fire tenders were sent to the property to extinguish the blaze. Rescuers transported the injured to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital for medical treatment where they were identified as 33-year-old Imran, Shahbaz, 30, Rehan, 19, Ilyas, 50, and Anwar, 50. Three people who fell unconscious after inhaling smoke were given first aid. The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, the Liaquatabad police said. A day earlier, a printing press was gutted in a fire in District Central. The printing press is located in shot of a residential building in the Karimabad area.