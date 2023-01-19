Hayatabad Stadium gets ready for cricket action

ISLAMABAD: Hayatabad Cricket Stadium in Peshawar with a crowd capacity of over 10,000 spectators is all set to host national and international matches in upcoming months.
The stadium is equipped with the latest facilities which will pave the way for return of international cricket to the provincial metropolis.
The stadium has been completed by the National Logistics Cell (NLC) in two years and cutting-edge facilities have been provided including the main pavilion, general stands, Pakistan’s largest digital scoreboard, media boxes for both print and electronic media, firefighting, HVAC systems, security and extra-low voltage (ELV) systems, and other allied amenities etc.
There are nine pitches within the square in addition to six practice pitches for the players.
Besides honing skills of the emerging players, the facility will also play a vital role in creating a healthy environment for youth of the province and newly merged tribal districts.
NLC has completed construction of the state-of-the-art stadium in Hayatabad under the supervision of NESPAK and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sport Directorate.
