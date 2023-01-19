 
Thursday January 19, 2023
Peshawar

Protesters block Indus Highway

By Our Correspondent
January 19, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The violent protesters placed the body of a slain man on Indus Highway and blocked it for vehicular traffic near Babar Pakka in the jurisdiction of Paroa Police Station on Wednesday.

