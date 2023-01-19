Partnership with US varsity for M.Ed scholarships

Islamabad : The International Baccalaureate Organisation (IB) has announced the next application cycle for tuition-free scholarships in partnership with the US-based University of the People for educators to complete an online Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree.

According to the IB, it, with the launch of these fully-funded scholarships, wants to eliminate the accessibility barriers to quality education and fill the global need of more than 69 million teaching positions by 2030 as estimated by UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS) to meet United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4).

"Tuition-free, non-profit, and entirely online, UoPeople is an American university that offers students in 194 nations access to approved undergraduate and graduate degree programmes."

According to the IB, it has awarded 196 scholarships since the beginning of the programme in 2019 to provide teachers with greater access to advanced degrees in education. So far, eight scholarships are awarded to educators in Pakistan which signify a concerted effort and dedication to address the global lack of quality educators, it guarantees that more students have access to a top-notch education in turn.

Recipient of the scholarship Principal Ilmesters Miss Neesha Feroz said: “Education has given me the tools I need to implement to improve the teaching strategy used by my team. The curriculum at UoP is in line with contemporary teaching, and the knowledge I have gained is quite useful in my everyday life.” The IB empowers students to master their educational journey and foster the abilities they need to flourish. It supports inspiring educators and help them excel in their careers, especially those who demonstrate a strong commitment to their local communities, to lifelong learning and the IB pedagogy.

This scholarship intends to assist new and aspiring educators who lack access to inexpensive teacher education and who have not yet earned a master's degree in any discipline. Moreover, the scholarship recipients will receive funding to cover the application fee required by UoPeople and also the assessment fee of all 13 courses, to complete the M.Ed. degree.