Bid to smuggle flour foiled

LAHORE:District administration on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of subsidised flour from the City.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali said that District Administration Lahore has foiled an attempt to smuggle flour, which was being transferred from government bags to private bags in the Saggian area. He said Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Murtaza reached the spot as soon as the information was received and seized 1,000 bags of flour. He said the flour was to be packed from government bags in private bags and transported to other districts. DC Lahore said that legal action was also initiated against the mafia concerned and an explanation from the District Food Controller II was also sought regarding the smuggling. DC Lahore said that the district administration of Lahore was continuously ensuring the supply of flour in the City and the officers were active regarding the supply of flour and were doing strict monitoring. DC Lahore Muhammad Ali said that district administration Lahore has supplied 434,496 bags of flour in the provincial metropolis here Tuesday. He said these flour bags were supplied to shops, general stores and trucking points.